Napa Porchfest, the decade-old community music festival halted by the coronavirus pandemic, will not return next week as a one-time-only concert as planned. Organizers of the annual music crawl on Thursday night announced the cancellation of a Porchfest concert that had been scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26 in downtown Napa’s Oxbow Commons park. The event would have taken place on the stage set up for the Oxbow RiverStage concert series, whose season began Aug. 14 and will continue into next month.

NAPA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO