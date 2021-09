Libya s powerful, east-based commander announced Wednesday he was suspending his role as leader of a self-styled Libyan army for the next three months — the clearest indication yet that he may be contemplating a run for president in December elections. If he runs, commander Khalifa Hifter would be a frontrunner in the Dec. 24 vote but his candidacy would stir controversy in western Libya and the capital of Tripoli the stronghold of his opponents, mostly Islamists Hifter’s forces had besieged Tripoli in a year-long campaign that tried to capture the city. The campaign ultimately failed last year,...

