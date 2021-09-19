CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CM Punk Sets New Record For AEW

AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio. During the chat, he noted that they had sold over 100,000 CM Punk shirts. Khan said,. "What he's done for our attendance, record TV ratings, record PPV buys. We set a live attendance mark in Chicago. We've set all new kinds of merchandising records . We sold over a 100,000 CM Punk shirts. We've sold thousands and thousands of ice cream bars since he started giving those away. You know, he's absolutely changed our business. And that was the expectation when he came in. I spent years literally talking to CM Punk, talking to him about AEW, what it could be and how much it would mean to us if he could come back to the ring in AEW. He's doing it."

