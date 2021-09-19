CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

2021 Healthy Mom & Baby Innovation Competition 2.0: Winner announced!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Healthy Mom and Baby Innovation Competition focuses on uncovering new and innovative ways to improve health outcomes for Indiana mothers and infants. Last year's competition was focused on infant mortality rates, while this year, they've set their sights on reducing maternal mortality for underrepresented mothers. With the help of Ethel Massing, innovation project specialist, Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, we had the opportunity to learn more about this year's competition, the winner and why reducing the incidence of maternal mortality is a vital component of enhancing the well-being for both mother and child.

