NFL Week 2 TV coverage maps

There are 14 games on the NFL Week 2 schedule for Sunday. The Thursday night game between the Washington Football Team and New York Giants already was played.

Everyone will get to see the Sunday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. That will air nationally on NBC Sunday night. Likewise, the Monday night game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers will air nationally on ESPN.

But as for the other 13 games on the schedule Sunday, only three will air in each market. CBS gets a doubleheader this week and FOX gets one single broadcast.

Below are the coverage maps for the television, courtesy of 506 Sports.

CBS early games

506 Sports

In the early slate of games on CBS, the majority of the country will get to see Raiders-Steelers. That game is represented in the pink areas.

The yellow areas will get to see Broncos-Jaguars.

The green areas get the Texans-Browns game.

The blue areas will have Patriots-Jets airing in their area.

CBS late games

506 Sports

There are only two late games that will be on CBS. One is the game of the week, which is Cowboys-Chargers. Titans-Seahawks will air in their home markets instead of the other game.

FOX games

506 Sports

FOX is airing five early games and two late games.

Among the early games, 49ers-Eagles will air in the blue areas, Rams-Colts can be seen where it is green, Bengals-Bears will air in the yellow areas, Saints-Panthers is being shown in the orange areas, while the teal areas get Bills-Dolphins.

The purple areas will get the late Vikings-Cardinals game, while the pink areas will get Falcons-Buccaneers.