How a West Side “Arts” Studio Helped Me Fall in Love with Pilates (Again)

It just happened that I wanted to get a taste of the local scene, so I went to Remedy House in the Five Points neighborhood with my laptop to work, and enjoy what has come to be my regular order there: a nonfat vanilla latte and an egg on a roll. If you’re new to the city or want to try out a new funky neighborhood, Five Points on the West Side is just the ticket – eclectic, fun, and full of bars, restaurants, and shops such as Urban Roots and Blue Table Chocolates. These days, you can spend an entire day within the two-block radius and find plenty to see and do.