In what was the first road test for the team under Bret Bielema, the Illini were dominated on both ends of the ball, falling to the Virginia Cavaliers, 42-14. Virginia started the game by scoring two touchdowns in the first four-and-a-half minutes of the game, and it never looked back. Despite Illinois cutting into the lead at times and trailing by just seven in the middle of the third quarter, the Cavaliers went on a 21-0 run to end the game and claim victory.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO