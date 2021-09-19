CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia unemployment is down, but so is workforce

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia’s unemployment rate is now below pre-pandemic levels, but so is its workforce, according to the latest statistics released by the Georgia Department of Labor. The state’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.5% in August, now lower than the rate of 3.6% the state recorded in March 2020 prior to the pandemic. The unemployment rate fell as the number of unemployed, almost 182,000, dropped below the pre-pandemic level of 187,000.

