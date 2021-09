A smaller City Council would be cheaper. The Jacksonville City Council currently has five At-Large seats, only four of which are filled in the wake of Tommy Hazouri‘s death. When voters cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election to replace Hazouri, involving what likely will be the top two finishers from a crowded field in the December First Election, they could be asked to weigh in via referendum on whether that Special Election to fill the At-Large seat could be among the last in Duval County history.

