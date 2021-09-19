CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, taken to Israel after cable car tragedy, being returned to Italy

By Manuel Schwarz and Sara Lemel, dpa
Tel Aviv/Rome — The aunt of 6-year-old Eitan, a boy alleged to have been abducted after becoming the only survivor of a cable car accident in Italy earlier this year, is said to be returning him to Italy. Aya Biran-Nirko flew to Tel Aviv on Sunday, her husband told reporters.

