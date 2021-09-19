It’s time to move on

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Chad Morris came he brought an attitude with him that was very much needed at that particular time. By the time he left most everyone was ready for him to leave. Generally speaking everything has a service time and it appears that Elliots has run its course. Sometimes change is good and necessary, this doesn’t necessarily mean that coach Elliott is a bad coach or that he can’t fix the issues that we have but continually acting like their isn’t a problem is a huge problem. The first step to recovery is admitting that you have a problem. Either admit that we have major issues or move on.

