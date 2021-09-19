PEARL JAM Plays First Concert In Over Three Years At New Jersey's SEA.HEAR.NOW Festival (Video)
PEARL JAM played its first full concert in over three years Saturday night (September 18) at Asbury Park, New Jersey's Sea.Hear.Now festival. The band's set included several songs from last year's "Gigaton" album — "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", "Superblood Wolfmoon", "Quick Escape", "Seven O' Clock", "Never Destination" and "Take The Long Way" — as well as tributes to Bruce Springsteen (with a cover of his "My City of Ruins") and Charlie Watts (with a snippet of THE ROLLING STONES' "Waiting On A Friend").blabbermouth.net
Comments / 0