CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

PEARL JAM Plays First Concert In Over Three Years At New Jersey's SEA.HEAR.NOW Festival (Video)

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEARL JAM played its first full concert in over three years Saturday night (September 18) at Asbury Park, New Jersey's Sea.Hear.Now festival. The band's set included several songs from last year's "Gigaton" album — "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", "Superblood Wolfmoon", "Quick Escape", "Seven O' Clock", "Never Destination" and "Take The Long Way" — as well as tributes to Bruce Springsteen (with a cover of his "My City of Ruins") and Charlie Watts (with a snippet of THE ROLLING STONES' "Waiting On A Friend").

blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch The Rolling Stones dedicate their first show of 2021 to Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones played their first show of 2021 last night (September 20) and dedicated it to drummer Charlie Watts – watch the footage below. During the show, Mick Jagger addressed the audience and said: “This is our first show of our 2021 tour, so this is it, it’s a try out, it’s the debut night for us.”
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

WHOOPI GOLDBERG Attends THE HU Concert In New York City

As part of its buzzed-about North American headlining tour, "The Hun Tour", globally acclaimed Mongolian rock sensation THE HU roared into New York City for a sold-out show at Irving Plaza this past Saturday night (September 18) in front of an audience of devotees, including Whoopi Goldberg, actress and co-host of ABC-TV's long-running hit talk show "The View". Whoopi also came backstage to hang with the guys and express her deep admiration for them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KREATOR Begins Recording New Album With Producer ARTHUR RIZK

German thrash metal veterans KREATOR have entered Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany to begin recording their new album for a tentative early 2022 release. Helming the sessions is Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others. On Monday (September 20), KREATOR...
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIGHT RANGER To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of 'Somewhere In California' With First-Ever Vinyl Release

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of "Somewhere In California", the acclaimed 2011 release by iconic classic rockers NIGHT RANGER, Postseason Records (in conjunction with M-Theory Audio and Record Store Day) will issue the album on vinyl for the first time on Black Friday (November 26). This limited-edition LP — which will be offered on Pacific Blue-colored wax — will feature a gatefold jacket, a printed inner sleeve and an exclusive, in-depth liner notes interview with founding members Jack Blades (bass/vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums/vocals) and Brad Gillis (guitars).
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SCOTT GORHAM Quits BLACK STAR RIDERS To Focus On THIN LIZZY

U.S.-based hard rock group BLACK STAR RIDERS has signed a multi-album worldwide recording deal with the long-running British independent label Earache Records. BLACK STAR RIDERS was formed by members of legendary Irish rock group THIN LIZZY in 2013 and has released four albums on the Nuclear Blast label in their eight years in existence and toured the world as both headliners and special guests to some of the most prominent names in rock. The band has since become a pillar in the modern rock landscape in its own right, owing to their Herculean stage presence and meticulous attention to detail in carving out their own identity within the depths of their jagged-edged anthems, epic ballads and Celtic-infused rockers.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIRVANA: 'Nevermind' 30th-Anniversary Editions To Include 70 Previously Unreleased Audio And Video Tracks

The September 24, 1991 release of NIRVANA's "Nevermind" touched off a seismic shift in global youth culture. Rising to No. 1 worldwide over the next few months, its impact would elevate Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl from a promising Pacific Northwest cult band to one of the most successful and influential artists of all time. "Nevermind" returned rock 'n' roll integrity and passion to the top of the charts, and continues to be a singular inspiration to fans and musicians alike over the last three decades — as it no doubt will for generations to come.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Mojo
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch ACE FREHLEY Perform In Boston

Fan-filmed video footage of Ace Frehley's September 21 performance at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts as the support act for Alice Cooper can be seen below. 01. Rocket Ride (KISS song) 02. Parasite (KISS song) 03. Strutter (KISS song) 04. She (KISS song) 05. Manic Depression (Jimi Hendrix cover)
BOSTON, MA
Variety

The Fugees’ Pop-Up Reunion Concert Wows New York Crowd — After a Three-Hour Wait

Although rumors about a Fugees reunion tour had been bubbling for days before it was actually announced on Tuesday, the news still made a splash: a multi-date international tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s galvanizing 1996 album “The Score” would be starting in a matter of weeks (see dates here), and would be officially introduced the next night at a pop-up show in New York at a location to be announced. And indeed, the group — Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — and a big backing band did perform at the Roof at Pier 17 in a...
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Jam Plays#North American#European
Rolling Stone

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

For the first time in 17 years, we’ve completely remade our list of the best songs ever. More than 250 artists, writers, and industry figures helped us choose a brand-new list full of historic favourites, world-changing anthems, and new classics. In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5: Returning To Live Stage After A Year And A Half 'Was An Amazing Feeling'

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about what it was like performing live in concert for the first time in nearly a year and a half at the Upheaval festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan this past July. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's funny because we played these big shows with so many people, and then you get in an elevator with a couple of people, and you're, like, 'Oh, boy. I don't know. This guy doesn't look good. What's going on? I'd better have my mask on,' and all that stuff. And then I was thinking, 'How are we gonna get to these concerts where there's 20 thousand people there? How are we gonna get to these concerts where there's 30 thousand people?' And I would look at those pictures and go, 'Is this ever gonna happen again?' So when we walked on that stage in Grand Rapids, it was emotional, 'cause I was so happy.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Germany
brooklynvegan.com

Sea.Hear.Now 2021 Day 2: Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Orville Peck, more

After kicking off on Saturday, the 2021 edition of Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now Fest continued on Sunday (9/19). Smashing Pumpkins were the night's headliners, and their setlist, which you can see below, was identical to the one they did at Riot Fest on Friday night. It included plenty of classics -- "Today," "Cherub Rock," "1979," "Disarm," "Tonight, Tonight" -- along with some songs off their most recent album, 2020's Cyr.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GHOST And VOLBEAT Announce 2022 U.S. Co-Headlining Arena Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Danish/American rock and rollers VOLBEAT have announced a 26-date co-headlining arena tour with GHOST and special guests TWIN TEMPLE, coming to cities including Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix (full dates below). Said VOLBEAT: "We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show,...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

EXODUS Singer STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA On 'Persona Non Grata': 'This Is Not A Nice Album'

EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza spoke to Australia's Heavy about the band's upcoming album, "Persona Non Grata", which is scheduled for release on November 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. Asked about the description of the LP's lyrical content in the official press release as touching on "themes of modern societal disgust and degradation," Zetro said: "It wasn't done purposely like that. There just seemed to be so much fodder to pick from, and it seemed like everything that we wrote about on this record lyrically kind of hit a chord with a lot of people. It was written in the middle of everything last year, even though it seems like we're all still in the middle of it. It was written pretty much at the height of [the pandemic]. I think that the anger and the angst definitely comes from what we were seeing everywhere."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS Biopic Will Focus On Band's First Four Years, Says Longtime Manager

KISS's longtime manager Doc McGhee spoke to Talking Metal about the band's upcoming biopic "Shout It Out Loud". The film, which recently landed at Netflix, will be directed by Joachim Rønning, the Norwegian filmmaker whose credits include "Kon-Tiki", "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" and "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales". The script is written by Ole Sanders.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy