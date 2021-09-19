CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
So if teams come out in the same defensive structure as GT

tigernet.com
 4 days ago

Going forward there's just nothing we can do about it??? Is that what I'm to take away from those comments?. Re: So if teams come out in the same defensive structure as GT. If Tony would have kept feeding Shipley and Pace the fb every down, the GT defense wouldn't have been able to keep up with the drop 8 coverage bc those 3 left to produce pressure would have been gassed. But like Tony has always done, when something is working, he won't stay with it until our opponents stop us, Tony stops us, just like against GT, Shipley disappeared for a quarter.

www.tigernet.com

sportswar.com

I think we might be rooting for the same team, Mr. Joy

It is just good to put out some reminders of the fact that this is a rivalry game. I want our players to WIN #3 and forget everything else. You don't need to focus and you don't need to belittle the fellow HOKIES for what we post. Beamer always downplayed the rankings. The only ranking that really matters is the final one. I know players read this board and right now we need to remind them to focus.
SPORTS
yourvalley.net

Centennial defense, special teams grind out 13-12 win over Millennium

PEORIA — It was far from a work of art but the Centennial Coyotes’ special teams were just special enough to preserve a nailbiting 13-12 victory over the Millennium Tigers in a Freedom matchup on Friday night at Coyotes Field. “Give Millennium a lot of credit — they played hard,”...
FOOTBALL
homenewshere.com

Smaller team, but outlook the same

TEWKSBURY – Last year during the weird COVID-19 season where basically the members of the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' cross-country team ran against themselves through virtual meets, head coach Fran Cusick still saw a strong overall season, including his team finishing with a 5-2 record. This fall things are...
TEWKSBURY, MA
NBC Philadelphia

The Eagles' Priority Remains the Same on Offensive, Defensive Lines

Eagles’ biggest strengths heading into 2021 should be no surprise originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Andy Reid is long gone. So too are Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson and now there’s another new head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Through all that change, one thing has remained. The Eagles...
NFL
tigernet.com

GT is not a good football team

Problem is on the offensive side of the ball. Everyone sees it. That Clemson isn't either. Not a mystery here..... These boys are either not ready, too focused on other things, or my personal favorite - pitiful play calling. Defense is getting sucked into easy fakes. Just bad.
CLEMSON, SC
chatsports.com

Red Sox: Defensive shortcomings will bury the 2021 team

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 20: Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox reacts before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on August 20, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images) The defense will be the Red Sox undoing...
MLB
Geauga County Maple Leaf

Defense, Special Teams Key Chardon Win

A 90-yard kick-off return and impressive, physical defensive effort propelled Chardon to a 28-7 victory over Western Reserve Conference foe Riverside at Memorial Field in Week 4. The Beavers generally have given the Hilltoppers fits and opening the conference schedule against them was no picnic for the home team. The...
CHARDON, OH
fantraxhq.com

Week 2 Defense/Special Teams Streamers

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. I know, I know. Having to plug kickers and defenses into your fantasy lineups is one of the worst parts of fantasy football. Especially when you get beat because of it. But you get what you get, and you don’t get upset. So, let’s take a look at three potential defenses that could score you some points. There’s no reason you can’t be the one who wins their matchup because of their defense, right?
NFL
tigernet.com

Why is Elliot so comfortable telling us the GT outschemed us

Re: Why is Elliot so comfortable telling us the GT outschemed us. It’s even worse than that. TL would make anyone seem brilliant play calling wise. So Elliot got so cocky and believes his own sales pitch so fully, that he isn’t doing his job very well…can’t DJ throw with any touch? You’ve been coaching him for 2 years?
SPORTS
defector.com

Two Excellent Running Touchdowns At The Same Time? Thank You So Much!

I find NFL RedZone incredibly stressful and overwhelming to watch, but there are moments where my hours of elevated blood pressure is worth it. Today’s moment came in the third quarter of the first window of NFL games when two absolutely sick running plays happened so close to together they ended up on the screen at the same time.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles offense hangs team out to dry as defense falls apart late vs. 49ers

The Eagles offense left a lot on the field in Sunday afternoon's disappointing 17-11 loss to the 49ers, their first loss of the Nick Sirianni era. Whether it was missed open receivers by Jalen Hurts, Jalen Reagor stepping just of bounds before touching the ball on a would-be touchdown pass from Hurts, or Sirianni completely wasting a 91-yard bomb to Quez Watkins by making some... questionable... play calls inside the 10 yard-line, the Eagles really hung their defense out to dry.
NFL
Hillsboro News-Times

Evanson: When did taunting become so important to the game?

The NFL is cracking-down on taunting, and fans, analysts and players think it's ruining the product. But not this guy.The sky may in fact be falling. Why, you might ask? Because the NFL is enforcing a rule it clearly stated before the season that it would be enforcing, and of course, people don't like it. I get it, taunting — or lack thereof — like speeding, smoking pot back in the day or counting all your strokes in golf, is one of those things that people feel is more of an inconvenience than a law. Sure, there are well-defined rules...
NFL
WILX-TV

Two of the state’s best golfers are on the same team

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - You’ve heard of Allison Cui, pronounced “Shway,” the golfer from Okemos with two state titles. And one year left to play. But the Okemos golf team has added another young talent. It’s not very often that a school can feature the best golfer in the state....
OKEMOS, MI
seguintoday.com

TLU’s youngest fans come out to cheer on soccer team

(Seguin — The Texas Lutheran University Men’s Soccer Team gave local elementary school students and their families plenty to cheer about this Sunday. The team lit up its brand-new scoreboard Sunday with a 9-0 victory over McMurry University. Cheering them on from the sidelines were students from Rodriguez Elementary School. The neighbors on the city’s west side met up again this fall on the TLU Gustafson Field for the annual Game for A Cause.
SEGUIN, TX
CBS Miami

CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: Monsignor Pace Defensive Lineman Shemar Stewart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shemar Stewart, a defensive lineman out of Monsignor Pace, is this week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee. He’s a top 10 high school prospect in the country, and might just be the highest-rated recruit CBS4 has ever interviewed for the trophy. Stewart is every high school QBs nightmare. He’s already got NFL size and strength, deadlifting well over 600 pounds – a Monsignor Pace record. “What makes me a good football player is understanding plays, doing my assignment to the best of my ability and understanding what the offense is trying to,” he said. Brute strength is just one aspect of...
NFL

