Open: This is "Face the Nation," September 19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration is facing questions over troubling new images from the southern border. “It is tragic and it is heartbreaking,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. After seeing the Del Rio, Texas camp where thousands of mostly Haitian migrants are waiting, Mayorkas issued this stark warning. “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned,” he said. But Mayorkas was also asked to respond to images of border patrol agents on horseback seen trying to keep migrants from crossing into the country. In one case, an agent on horseback, with what appears to be a whip in his...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO