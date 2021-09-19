CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Open: This is "Face the Nation," September 19

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on “Face the Nation,” the Biden administration's booster shot plans hit a roadblock and Congress gets set for a fall budget showdown.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Congressman Andy Levin criticizes Biden administration's response to migrant camp

The Biden administration's special envoy to Haiti resigned following the expulsions of Haitian migrants to their home country. Thousands of migrants have been camping under a bridge on the southern border in Texas for several days, and the White House now says horses will no longer be used at the Del Rio border after video footage showed agents aggressively dispersing Haitians. Congressman Andy Levin, a Democrat from Michigan, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss that and efforts to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and keep the federal government from shutting down.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

Battle over the U.S. debt ceiling grows in Washington

Democratic lawmakers say they have come to terms on a framework to pay for President Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure spending plan. The announcement comes as the debate over raising the U.S. debt ceiling heats up in Congress. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from Capitol Hill on the negotiations.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Miami

Biden Administration Facing Questions Over Troubling New Images From Southern Border

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration is facing questions over troubling new images from the southern border. “It is tragic and it is heartbreaking,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. After seeing the Del Rio, Texas camp where thousands of mostly Haitian migrants are waiting, Mayorkas issued this stark warning. “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned,” he said. But Mayorkas was also asked to respond to images of border patrol agents on horseback seen trying to keep migrants from crossing into the country. In one case, an agent on horseback, with what appears to be a whip in his...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Biden tries to unite Democrats on agenda

In a series of meetings Wednesday, President Biden sought to bring Democrats together to pass his ambitious "build back better" agenda contained in two bills, one a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that would rebuild and repair traditional infrastructure in the U.S., and a broad $3.5 trillion measure that will have to pass with only the support of Democrats.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

White House tries to unify Democrats amid looming threat of government shutdown, debt ceiling cliff

President Biden is holding meetings with moderate and progressive Democrats to try to reach an agreement on his massive social spending proposals. CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy, The Washington Post's congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor, and Politico politics reporter Marianne LeVine join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Tanya Rivero with the details, and the latest on the resignation of the U.S. envoy to Haiti.
POTUS
Fox News

Former military intelligence analyst: Biden admin buying Chinese drones 'poses national security threat'

Former military intelligence analyst Brett Velicovich said on Thursday that the report of federal agencies buying Chinese drones "poses a national security risk." Federal law enforcement agencies in the Biden administration are reportedly purchasing surveillance drones from China that have previously been labeled a potential national security threat by the Pentagon.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

White House calls FDA authorization of Pfizer's booster shots a "major step forward"

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization to Pfizer for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, people with underlying health conditions and adults frequently exposed to the virus. The White House called the announcement a "major step forward" as President Biden hosted members from the progressive and moderate factions of the Democratic Party to discuss a major piece of his domestic agenda. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to discuss.
POTUS
CBS News

Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Experts warn of economic catastrophe if U.S. debt ceiling isn't raised

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell continues to hold out against raising the federal debt ceiling, and experts warn the failure to do so could result in economic catastrophe. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Washington Post White House economics reporter Jeff Stein joined Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to discuss the Senate stand-off.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Turkey builds a wall to keep out Afghan refugees

Van, Turkey — Some of the refugees fleeing the Taliban's brutality in Afghanistan are taking an arduous route across neighboring Iran to try and cross into Turkey. We met a family in the Turkish border city of Van who made it out of Afghanistan the night before the capital fell to the Taliban.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

WorldView: Aide to Ukraine's president survives assassination attempt

An investigation is underway into a possible assassination attempt in Ukraine targeting a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The World Health Organization says air pollution is more dangerous than previously believed. France and the U.S. seek to repair a diplomatic rift. And the U.S. Olympic Committee says all athletes must be vaccinated for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. CBS News' Ian Lee joins CBSN AM with a roundup from London.
WORLD
CBS News

CBS News

289K+
Followers
37K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy