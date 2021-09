After two years of digital-only fashion weeks, who better to open London on a sunny Friday morning than electrifying menswear designer Saul Nash? Since being a part of Fashion East​’s line-up in 2019, Nash has emerged as a thrilling talent merging his dance background with reimagined, highly innovative sportswear that men actually want to wear. Owed in part to his time spent on the prestigious Royal College of Art’s MA Menswear course, he told THE FACE last year that his designs are a ​“spectrum for men to find themselves within,” and that his brand ​“explores self-liberation and aims to challenge preconceived ideas of the men I grew up around in London”.

