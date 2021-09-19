Horse owners can’t find ivermectin as Americans flock to unproven coronavirus cure

Equine ivermectin comes in small tubes and syringes and helps eliminate “many types of worms,” often for less than $10. And lately, it’s been hard to find. Amid the recent clamor for the deworming agent - commonly used on horses, livestock and sometimes dogs and cats - as an unproven covid-19 treatment for humans, people who need to treat their horses with the substance have been faced with empty shelves and the fear that they could be mistaken for the people who are using the drug on themselves.