Michael Giacchino Shares ‘The Batman’ Original Score Snippet In Video

Over the years the superhero stereotype has changed gradually from the square-jawed and heavily-muscled types to something different. While the big muscles and walnut-breaking jaws are still there, heroes have come in other sizes and shapes as well, a change that some might even say that Tim Burton started when he cast Michael Keaton as Batman in 1989. It shouldn’t need one said that Keaton wasn’t exactly the first person on everyone’s mind when it came to playing the dark knight, but it was kind of for that reason that Burton wanted him. He didn’t want the classic superhero type, he wanted someone that wasn’t known as an action hero and was essentially a guy that had more going for him than superb fighting skills and a lot of muscles. That’s where the detective side of Batman comes in since the dark knight has long been anything but JUST a brawler, as he’s been the type that can use his mind as well as his body to dispense justice to those that deserve it. Plus, Michael Keaton had an edge as a comedic actor that helped him to bring a new look to the character.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO