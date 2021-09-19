CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Michael Giacchino Shares ‘The Batman’ Original Score Snippet In Video

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Giacchino shared a video from a recording session teasing his original score for The Batman. Academy Award-winner Michael Giacchino is the latest composer to bring their own take on a theme for the Caped Crusader. With the upcoming film The Batman, he continues his collaborative relationship with writer/director Matt Reeves, having worked with him on every one of his films since Cloverfield all the way up to War for the Planet of the Apes.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

From Heath Ledger to Charlize Theron, 25 Best Acting Transformations in Films

The Oscars love an unrecognizable actor — prosthetics, weight gain (or loss) and other total transformations to better embody a character or real-life figure. Celebrating the release of Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which stars Jessica Chastain wearing a pronounced jaw, Variety is ranking the 25 best modern transformations, both seen and snubbed by the Academy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Reportedly Scores Very High In Recent Test Screening

When reshoots finally brought production to a close in July, eighteen months had passed since Matt Reeves first called action on The Batman, and it ended up as one of the most tortured productions of the pandemic. Now that the arduous shoot is finally over, the director and his team are deep into post-production, with six months to go until the Dark Knight’s latest reboot hit theaters.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Reason Why Tim Burton Wanted Michael Keaton as Batman

Over the years the superhero stereotype has changed gradually from the square-jawed and heavily-muscled types to something different. While the big muscles and walnut-breaking jaws are still there, heroes have come in other sizes and shapes as well, a change that some might even say that Tim Burton started when he cast Michael Keaton as Batman in 1989. It shouldn’t need one said that Keaton wasn’t exactly the first person on everyone’s mind when it came to playing the dark knight, but it was kind of for that reason that Burton wanted him. He didn’t want the classic superhero type, he wanted someone that wasn’t known as an action hero and was essentially a guy that had more going for him than superb fighting skills and a lot of muscles. That’s where the detective side of Batman comes in since the dark knight has long been anything but JUST a brawler, as he’s been the type that can use his mind as well as his body to dispense justice to those that deserve it. Plus, Michael Keaton had an edge as a comedic actor that helped him to bring a new look to the character.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

BATMAN: YEAR ONE COMMEMORATIVE EDITION THE DARK KNIGHT ORIGIN STORY REMASTERED FOR 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY COMBO PACK & DIGITAL ON 11/9/21

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) celebrates the 10th anniversary of the DC Universe Movies release Batman: Year One with a fully-remastered version of the film and a newly-created bonus feature, Reinventing Gordon. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the PG-13 rated film arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (USA $33.99 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) and Digital starting November 9, 2021.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Michael Giacchino
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
John Turturro
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
wegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Developing Michael Keaton Batman Solo Project

There have been plenty of Batman’s over the years but one of the most iconic and beloved has been Michael Keaton’s Batman who appeared in the 1989 titular film. While we were aware of the star reprising this role for the upcoming The Flash movie, according to a new report DC has bigger plans for Keaton’s Batman going forward.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Batman Director Shares BTS Look at New Robert Pattinson Footage

Happy Batman Day! The world is celebrating the Caped Crusader today but Matt Reeves continues to be hard at work. The director of The Batman has revealed he is still working on the DC film and decided to treat fans with a glimpse at never-before-seen footage of Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Composer Shares Epic New Clip From The Score

Michael Giacchino is widely regarded as one of the best composers working today, and a quick glance at his filmography shows that he’s also one of the most in-demand. He’s become a regular collaborator of many big names and even bigger brands, with The Batman marking his fifth time teaming with Matt Reeves after Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and sequel War for the Planet of the Apes.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Batman#Academy Award#Nirvana#The Dark Knight#Riddler
MovieWeb

The Flash Director Teases Michael Keaton's Batman Return with Batsuit Mashup

Director Andy Muschietti is teasing Michael Keaton's return as Batman once again with a mashup of both superheroes' suits. At this point, it's been very well established that Keaton will reprise his role from Tim Burton's Batman movies once again for The Flash. On Instagram, Muschietti has posted another new photo to further tease Keaton's comeback, this time with an image of the classic Batsuit painted red with the familiar bolt reminiscent of The Flash's outfit. You can take a look at it below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman Day: Gal Gadot Shares Video of Her Wonder Woman Trying on Ben Affleck's Cowl

Happy Batman Day, DC fans! Every third Saturday of September is the day folks celebrate the Dark Knight and his long history in comics, on film, and more. DC honored Batman today by releasing Batman: The Audio Adventures on HBO Max as well as Batman: The World, which is out in stores now. Many fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Batman today, and they're not the only ones. Gal Gadot, who is best known for playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU, took to Twitter to share a fun behind-the-scenes video of her trying on Ben Affleck's Batman cowl.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Director Matt Reeves Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'The Batman'

Adding to the excitement around The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, we now have a new behind-the-scenes look at the DC Comics‘ film courtesy of director Matt Reeves. Taking to Twitter, Reeves revealed that the upcoming blockbuster is currently in editing to celebrate #BatmanDay (September 18). It appears that the director is working on a new preview set to be unveiled at DC FanDome next month (October 16). The behind-the-scenes look reveals a still of an unreleased scene from The Batman which shows the Caped Crusader preparing to use his Batclaw. The obscured reveal offers a taste of the style of gadgets Robert Pattinson is expected to use, notably carrying a more functional quality in line with the film chronicling the earlier years of Batman.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton Reportedly Won’t Suit Up As Batman After The Flash

There was widespread confusion when DC Films president Walter Hamada confirmed last year that his plans were to move forward on two separate Batman franchises that existed independently of each other. While that’s easy enough to understand when Robert Pattinson’s reboot arrives next March, folks were caught off guard by the revelation that Michael Keaton would be the other Caped Crusader and not Ben Affleck.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
ComicBook

Keegan-Michael Key Cast In Willy Wonka Origin Movie

Warner Bros.' Willy Wonka prequel film Wonka has added Keegan-Micheal Key to its cast. The report comes from Deadline which indicates that Key's role in the film, as well as character details, have not been released. It was previously announced in June that Dune star Timothee Chalamet will play a young Willy Wonka in the film that is expected to open in theaters on March 17, 2023.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Original Score – Jonny Greenwood Has Three Compositions In Contention

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy