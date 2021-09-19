CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Fans Pay Look-a-Like $750 To Help Them Move

By Alessa Dufresne
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a fan of Dwayne Johnson, we have some pretty spectacular news for you!. Lately, it has seemed that Dwayne Johnson doppelgangers are coming out of the woodwork. We have recently seen a craze for Dwayne Johnson doppelganger, Alabama patrol officer Eric Fields, and now, a moving company called My Baggage is continuing the trend by allowing their customers to hire a mover that looks like the Hollywood actor!

Bobby Lee
4d ago

I will stick with Average sized workers, since they are the ones, that are really hard at work mostly in factories an not working maintenance or on a forklift or in management. Plus we don't need someone big acting like he is the leader of us.

codelist.biz

“Guac on the Rock”: When Dwayne Johnson invites you to dinner

Well, with fees running into the millions, it dresses loosely in donation pants, but still: From May 1st to May 5th, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“Jumanji”) invites all of his US fans to dinner. And there are probably quite a few. The actor and ex-wrestler has a following of more than 220 million people on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Jungle Cruise Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s Delightful Pairing Can’t Help in Ignoring the Over-Familiarity of This Adventure Romp! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Jungle Cruise Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt can be counted among two of the world’s most likeable stars. So any movie that pairs them together just ups its likeability factor by a notch. Another notch goes up if the pair strikes up a terrific chemistry that brightens up any dull scene. Add the fantabulous Jesse Plemons, my fave actor since Breaking Bad, in the mix, and make it an adventure film, Jungle Cruise should be an out-and-out fun entertainer. Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s Adventure Film To Release in India on September 24!
MOVIES

