Theodore (Bobby/Ted) Roosevelt Coleman
Mr. Theodore (Bobby/Ted) Roosevelt Coleman, son of the late John Baptist Coleman and Eliza Jane (Boyd) Coleman was born August 23, 1933, in Salisbury, North Carolina. He was a life long civil rights advocate, political enthusiast, and sports fanatic. A member of the Greater Apostolic Church of Christ in Zanesville, Ohio and later the St. Stephens A.M.E. Church in Essex, MD, he was a man of God. Obeying God’s call, he entered his heavenly home on Thursday, September 9, 2021.whiznews.com
Comments / 0