CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears to increase Justin Fields’ workload as QB delivers ‘wow moments’ in practice

By Matt Fitzgerald
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLbY3_0c0th2Ar00

The Chicago Bears are doing all they can to be uninteresting and delaying gratification for their fan base to finally welcome in the Justin Fields era . Now it’s getting to the point the first-round rookie out of Ohio State is almost forcing the coaching staff’s hand because of how ahead of the curve he is.

Although Andy Dalton will continue to start for Chicago , NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported prior to Week 2’s home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals that Fields will see more snaps, and that he’s delivered daily “wow moments” in practices :

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Rapoport also reported — there’s something so cathartic about typing his surname in close proximity to “report” or variations of the word — that the Bears are “head over heels” in love with Fields. He’s further along than they could’ve anticipated.

We’ve seen Chicago head coach Matt Nagy adapt when things aren’t working, such as when he ceded play-calling duties to Bill Lazor last year, and the Bears found a late spark to sneak into the playoffs. However, Nagy seems a little less adept at identifying a viable QB and sticking with him.

Nagy waffled between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky last season to mostly awful results. It’s plain as day that Fields has more upside than Dalton, yet Nagy is still struggling with the most important decision for his own future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLOKj_0c0th2Ar00 Also Read:
Chicago Bears OC drops big hint that QB Justin Fields is ready to start

In Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, Fields made the most of his limited opportunities, completing two passes for 10 yards and running for his first NFL touchdown from three yards out. His presence brought a spark to the Bears’ offense that was lacking under Dalton, who logged a 72.9 passer rating and averaged just 5.4 yards on 38 passing attempts.

The tired analogy Nagy makes to his situation as an assistant in Kansas City, when future Super Bowl and league MVP Patrick Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith for almost a full season is just annoying at this point. So is his refusal to play Fields.

It’s only been one game. Everyone seems to know what the right move is, save for the man in charge. Let’s see what Nagy has in store for Fields in Week 2.

See where Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears rank in our latest NFL power rankings

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Justin Fields and Matt Nagy throwing deep balls at Bears practice

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to upset the heavily-favored Rams. Despite an impressive training camp and preseason, it won’t be rookie quarterback Justin Fields who lines up under center for the Bears. It’ll be veteran Andy Dalton, who Matt Nagy promised the starting job back when Dalton signed with Chicago in free agency.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Justin Fields
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields saga likely to get Matt Nagy fired

Since drafting rookie quarterback Justin Fields back in April, the Chicago Bears have been stuck following an imperfect plan that has many holes to it. That plan is being drawn out by none other than head coach Matt Nagy, who insists that Fields sit until “he’s ready.”. For right now,...
NFL
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Bears QB Justin Fields replacing injured Andy Dalton

Twitter was ruthless on Sunday after Chicago Bears starting QB Andy Dalton suffered injury and was replaced by Justin Fields. The trending theme in Week 2 of the NFL’s regular season is unfortunately injuries. And that’s certainly something that should never be celebrated, but that’s just what Chicago Bears fans and Twitter did on Sunday after Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury and was replaced by rookie Justin Fields.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bengals#American Football#Ohio State#Nfl Network#Nflgameday#Rb#Chicago Bears Oc#The Los Angeles Rams#Denver Broncos
Chicago Tribune

Column: How can Andy Dalton hold off Justin Fields for the Chicago Bears starting QB job? Open up the offense.

The developmental plan for Justin Fields only will expand from Sunday’s five-snap outing against the Los Angeles Rams, and all Andy Dalton can do is support the coaches’ belief he’s currently the best option for the Chicago Bears by putting points on the board. It all sounds ridiculous to the vocal crowd that wants to see Fields, the future at the position, start now. But the only people ...
NFL
FanSided

Former player discusses a Chicago Bears locker room divide, Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are only one week into the 2021 NFL season, yet drama has ensued all around. The main drama is centered around the quarterback position and head coach Matt Nagy. We saw just how inept the play-calling was last week versus the Los Angeles Rams. It was great to see the team move the ball up and down the field, but when you only throw five to eight-yard passes, the points never seem to add up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Now that Bears have turned to Justin Fields at QB, there's no going back

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Notwithstanding Monday morning’s bizarre, after-the-fact announcement that veteran Andy Dalton would remain the Bears' starting quarterback, if healthy, Chicago coach Matt Nagy was faced with a delicate issue as he sorted through which signal-caller to start Sunday at the Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox). Most...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields to make first start vs. Browns

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback and rookie Justin Fields will experience a different type of "homecoming" this weekend. As ESPN noted, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Wednesday that Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday at the Cleveland Browns. Current Chicago QB1 Andy Dalton injured his left knee in this past Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals and is expected to be sidelined through at least Week 3.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Justin Fields News

Chicago Bears fans — the moment has finally arrived. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is set to notch his first career NFL start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. After backing up veteran starter Andy Dalton through the first two weeks of the season, the No. 11 overall pick will take over QB1 duties in Week 3.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears use QB Justin Fields on first drive

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It took Justin Fields all of four plays to make his NFL debut. On the Bears’ first drive against the Rams on Sunday night, coach Matt Nagy ran out his rookie quarterback for a special package on second-and-10 from the 12-yard line. Fields looked right and completed a nine-yard pass to receiver Marquise Goodwin. Fields ran off the field and was replaced by Andy Dalton, who started the game.
NFL
247Sports

Justin Fields: Matt Nagy discusses playing time for Bears rookie QB

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields made his NFL debut on Sunday night, in a game where he split snaps with starting quarterback Andy Dalton throughout the entire game. Following the 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Bears head coach Matt Nagy spoke about how the team determined how much time Fields would get in the game.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy