Simon & Garfunkel Reunite For Central Park Concert On This Date In 1981
Simon & Garfunkel’s landmark Central Park reunion concert took place 40 years ago today. The September 19, 1981 show at New York City’s iconic park was one of the largest and most anticipated concerts in the history of popular music. The massive event reportedly saw half a million people gathering on the Great Lawn and marked the legendary folk rock duo’s first proper reunion concert since breaking up in 1970. JamBase takes a look at the performance for this installment of Sunday Cinema.www.jambase.com
