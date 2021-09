After canceling the 2020 version of the event, Kansas Wesleyan has announced its upcoming Homecoming and Family Weekend festivities, set for Oct. 15–17. “We couldn’t be happier to have Homecoming returning,” said Claire Houk, KWU’s director of recruitment, alumni and parent engagement, and one of the leaders of Homecoming preparation. “This event means a great deal to our university and our community of alumni. We will have a lot of great events, both new and familiar, and hope people will be able to come out and join us!”

16 HOURS AGO