This article originally began its life as separate reviews of two different not-so-compact cameras. However at some point they merged into a comparison, and then evolved, like a hulking black plastic 80s and 90s point-and-shoot sort of Pokémon. Besides the two cameras having quite a lot in common, I found that I kept circling back to what I was looking for in the experience of using one of these cameras. What has emerged is a largely superficial comparison with plenty of self-indulgent musing, and reflections on how emotional response to an object can possibly impact experience. Humour me then, if you will, and read on.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO