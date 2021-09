Jamie Oliver definitely seems like that adoring dad who loves to share all his fun kid moments with his fans and social media followers, especially when it comes to his youngest son, River. Per Hello! magazine, Oliver made an appearance on the British show "This Morning" where he revealed, "River is phenomenal, keeps me on my toes. He breaks a lot of stuff I'm telling you, there's stuff broken everywhere!" So relatable if you have young kids, right? Well, recently the celebrity chef took to Instagram to share a video of him and his son at work in his bee garden, and Oliver's followers are loving it.

