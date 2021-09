CINCINNATI — Twenty years ago, a stunned nation watched in horror as the bright skies of a September day shattered right in front of us. New York's World Trade Center — along with its iconic Twin Towers — crumbled after two hijacked planes crashed into them, killing thousands of people as it fell to the ground below. In Arlington, Virginia, the heart of America's military — the Pentagon — came under the same attack as a jet slammed into the western side of the building. And in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, brave passengers fought to stop their hijacked plane from suffering a similar fate, forcing the attackers to crash into a field.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO