7 ways to improve your running performance that don’t involve running

When you stand on the sidelines of a road race, you’ll see runners of all shapes and sizes with different strides, postures and arm carriage. No two runners are going to look the same, even among the elites at the front. Over the years we’ve tried to define exactly what proper running form looks like, but we’ve been unsuccessful because the truth is, there is no such thing as perfect form. Newer wisdom suggests runners should move in a way that’s comfortable because their bodies will naturally run in a way that’s most efficient for them. Still, there are a few mistakes runners should watch out for if they want to improve efficiency and reduce their risk of injury.

WORKOUTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO