Report: Richard Sherman Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams — Including Tom Brady’s Bucs

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Nearly a decade has passed since the infamous “U Mad Bro?” showdown between Tom Brady and Richard Sherman in Seattle. Might a peaceful reunion be on the horizon?

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero , that is a possibility, with “multiple teams” reaching out to the free-agent cornerback “in recent days.”

Pelissero named three specific teams. One was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting with an elbow injury in their season opener last week. The second was the 49ers, for whom Sherman played the past three seasons. And the third was the Seahawks, where Sherman spent his first seven seasons in the league, winning a Super Bowl in 2013 and earning three consecutive First Team All-Pro honors.

Sherman still has an unresolved legal matter, after he was arrested in July following a DUI crash and an incident at a family member’s home. But Pelissero said that the NFL “generally doesn’t hand down discipline until the legal process is complete, meaning Sherman likely would be free to play immediately.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsDBL_0c0tclDs00

Tom Brady is congratulated by Richard Sherman at the end of Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

If Sherman does join the Buccaneers, it won’t be his first reunion with Brady. Sherman extended a congratulatory hand shake to Brady while the quarterback took a final kneeldown to seal the win for the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

IN THIS ARTICLE
