A rusty color suggests maturity, while this blend of 78% Cab Sauvignon and 22% Merlot smells slightly raisiny, with black plum and cassis aromas chiming in. Lively acidity punches up the palate, while oaky notes of vanilla and mocha surround core flavors of black plum, cherry and cassis. A smooth finish indicates that this is at or near its peak. Drink now through 2024. Michael Schachner.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO