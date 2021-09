What a difference a bit of time in bottle makes! This pale gold-hued Sauvignon from the cooler Awatere Valley of Marlborough offers intense, almost Riesling-like aged aromas of kerosine, black currant leaf, ginger and tomato leaf amidst still vibrant citrus fruit. The texture is chalky, buoyed by lemony freshness. Drink now beside a cheese board, and wonder why more Marlborough Sauvignons aren't released a little later. Christina Pickard.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO