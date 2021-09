"I just want my life back." Netflix has launched a trailer for their documentary about Britney Spears, titled Britney vs Spears. It will be on Netflix next week - not long of a wait at all. The NY Times also released an investigative doc film earlier this year called Framing Britney Spears, examining the problematic story of Britney's conservatorship. No more secrets. No more silence. This documentary picks up where that left on to tell her story. Director Erin Lee Carr ("How To Fix a Drug Scandal") and journalist Jenny Eliscu work to delve deep into the tangled history of the conservatorship that has been in place for over 13 years. The film weaves a shocking timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney's behind the scenes fight for her own autonomy. Text messages and a voicemail as well as new interviews with key players make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told. Yes - let her out! It's time for her freedom.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO