Brook Arts Center presents "Rent" in November
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- The Brook Arts Center presents Pulitzer Prize-winning 1996 Best Musical Tony Award winner, Rent. Written by Jonathan Larson and debuting on Broadway 25 years ago, Rent will run November 12-21, 2021. Inspired by Puccini’s La Bohème, Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS epidemic of the early 1990s.www.newjerseystage.com
