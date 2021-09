ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville women's soccer team will open up its Fall 2021 season on Saturday, visiting Gardner-Webb for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff. The Bulldogs have played better recently, going 1-1-1 in their last three matchups. Asheville tied Indiana State courtesy of a Kaiya Boyd goal, while Andy McNab notched his first career win, topping a strong Citadel squad 1-0 after a Lillian Morrison volley. Most recently, however, Asheville dropped a contest 2-0 to Davidson. While the goalkeepers continue to split time, Courtney O'Malley snagged six saves in her last start, propelling Asheville to the victory over The Citadel.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO