CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Vinícius Júnior, Benzema lead Madrid to 2-1 win at Valencia

By TALES AZZONI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pMib_0c0tZAn400
1 of 10

MADRID (AP) — Only a few games into the season, Real Madrid already knows it has an attacking duo it can rely on.

Vinícius Junior and Karim Benzema added to their impressive starts to the season by scoring late goals in Madrid’s 2-1 win against Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Vinícius Júnior scored his fourth goal of the season in the 86th minute, and Benzema netted his sixth two minutes later to give Madrid its third straight win in the league.

The victory leaves Madrid top with 13 points, two more than defending champion Atlético Madrid, which was held 0-0 at home by Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

“It’s always hard to play here and it was even harder after they scored,” Vinícius Júnior said. “Things were not going our way but in the end we found a way to rally and get the victory.”

Vinícius Júnior and Benzema have combined for 11 of the team’s 15 goals in its first five league matches and top the league’s scoring charts.

Valencia, which entered the weekend tied for first with Madrid and Atlético, opened the scoring with a goal from Hugo Duro in the 66th after a mistake by Madrid defender Lucas Vázquez, who replaced the injured Dani Carvajal in the first half.

“We played great during the first 80 minutes,” Valencia coach José Bordalás said. “It’s a shame that in the last 10 minutes we sat back and they got the goals in two isolated actions.”

Vinícius Júnior equalized with a shot that deflected off a defender before going in, and then made a well-placed cross for Benzema’s winning header that stunned Valencia fans at Mestalla after the hosts had played well for most of the match.

Valencia had won its first two home games for the first time since 2014-15, when it went on to win five in a row at home. Madrid was coming off three victories in all competitions, including at Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti couldn’t count on several players because of injuries, including Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Marcelo.

SEVILLA HOLDS SOCIEDAD

Mikel Oyarzabal missed a first-half penalty kick as Real Sociedad was held to a 0-0 draw against Sevilla in a matchup between teams expected to be near the top at the end of the season.

Oyarzabal had his 27th-minute penalty stopped by Sevilla goalkeeper Bono, who also came up with some key saves later in the game.

It was Sociedad’s second consecutive draw after three straight victories in all competitions. Sevilla drew its last three games.

Sociedad is fourth in the standings, with Sevilla in sixth place.

ESPANYOL EQUALIZES LATE

Leandro Cabrera scored seven minutes into injury time as Espanyol salvaged a 2-2 draw at 10-man Real Betis.

Aleix Vidal put Espanyol ahead in the 16th before Betis rallied with goals by Willian José in the 41st and Nabil Fekir in first-half stoppage time.

The hosts played a man down from the 78th after a red card for Germán Pezzella.

Espanyol, which had conceded nine minutes into stoppage time in a loss to Atlético Madrid, is yet to win in the league this season, with three draws and two losses.

HOPPE DEBUTS

American forward Matthew Hoppe came off the bench in the second half to make his debut with Mallorca in a 0-0 draw against Villarreal, missing out on the potential winner after his late goal was called off for offside.

Hoppe entered the game in the 60th and had his goal disallowed after a breakaway in the 82nd. He converted a cross by Joan Sastre into the net but the linesman ruled him offside. Video review confirmed the call.

The 20-year-old Hoppe joined Mallorca from German club Schalke at the end of the transfer window this summer. Hoppe, who is from Yorba Linda, California, played for the LA Galaxy Academy and signed with Schalke in July 2019. He made his U.S. national team debut on July 15 against Martinique in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mallorca had won two of its last three league matches against Villarreal, whose winless streak to start the league reached four matches. Unai Emery’s team hasn’t won in six matches in all competitions this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema trains alone ahead of Valencia clash

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema is a possible injury doubt for their weekend La Liga trip to Valencia. The French international has picked up where he left off from 2020/21, in the opening weeks of this season, with five league goals already to his name. However, according to reports from...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti hails Real Madrid fighting spirit in late Valencia win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti praised the resilience of his side in their late 2-1 win at Valencia. Los Blancos maintained their unbeaten start to the season, and top spot in La Liga, thanks to a brilliant final few minutes at the Estadio Mestalla. Hugo Duro had edged the home...
SOCCER
BBC

Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Luis Suarez scores twice in comeback win

Luis Suarez scored two late goals as La Liga champions Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat neighbours Getafe. Getafe's first goal against Atleti since 2011 came when Stefan Mitrovic's header hit the post and went in off goalkeeper Jan Oblak's hand. That was the first time they had netted...
SOCCER
90min.com

Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Real leave it late to secure three points

Late goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a dramatic 2-1 victory over Valencia on Sunday night. Real had gone behind in the second half after making a poor start to the game. As they have so many times before though, Los Blancos managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat courtesy of two fine finishes.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleix Vidal
Person
Bono
Person
Vinícius Júnior
Person
Willian José
Person
Germán Pezzella
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Nabil Fekir
Person
Gareth Bale
chatsports.com

Real Madrid blast Mallorca on Asensio hat-trick, Benzema brace

Marco Asensio scored a hat-trick and Karim Benzema had a brace as Real Madrid beat Mallorca 6-1 in LaLiga action on Wednesday. The capital side had little trouble against their island visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu that saw former Mallorca man Asensio find the net three times on the night.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid at the LaLIGA

Atletico Madrid take provisional first place with 14 points. Diego Simeone's team could be overtaken if rival Real Madrid wins. Getafe remains in the relegation zone, 19th, without scoring a point. 3:26 PMan hour ago. ⏱️. Getafe went to the break with an advantage in the scoreboard. Atlético de Madrid...
SOCCER
intothecalderon.com

Getafe CF 1-2 Atlético Madrid: A champion’s response

You can’t doubt Luis Suárez. He may not move well. He may lose the ball too often. His Atlético Madrid side may not have figured everything out yet this season. But El Pistolero’s game-winning double against Getafe on Tuesday sent his team back to the top of LaLiga for the time being.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona hero Eto'o: Real Madrid striker Benzema deserves Ballon d'Or

Barcelona hero Samuel Eto'o says Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema deserves greater recognition. Benzema struck a hat-trick in victory over Real Mallora this week. "Obviously he's not getting the football recognition he deserves," Eto'o told AS of Benzema. "But that happens often in football. "As far as I'm concerned, he...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Ap#Spanish#Athletic Bilbao#Valencia#The Champions League
goal.com

Benzema on historic goal involvement pace for high-flying Real Madrid

The forward has helped the club begin the campaign on a scoring binge. Karim Benzema played a part in four Real Madrid goals during a 6-1 win over Mallorca on Wednesday, bringing his season tally to 15 goal involvements in six La Liga matches. The French forward also reached the...
SOCCER
ESPN

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti backs Karim Benzema for Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has backed Karim Benzema to be a Ballon d'Or contender this year after an extraordinary start to the LaLiga season which has seen the forward contribute eight goals and seven assists in just six games. Benzema's fine form continued in Real Madrid's 6-1 win over...
SOCCER
BBC

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol: Champions League debutants snatch win

Sheriff Tiraspol produced one of the great Champions League shocks as the competition's least experienced club upstaged 13-time European champions Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Sebastien Thill snatched victory for the debutants with a stunning final-minute strike, sparking scenes of wild celebration from the Moldovan champions. Jasurbek Yakhshiboev's first-half header...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Madrid, Spain
Santa Maria Times

Newcomer Sheriff stuns Madrid 2-1 in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Sébastien Thill scored a 90th-minute winner as Moldovan club Sheriff stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Tuesday to continue its strong start to its first Champions League campaign. Thill netted with a powerful shot into the top corner from the edge of the...
UEFA
90min.com

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff: Player ratings as Real shocked by minnows

Real Madrid were victims of one of the Champions League's greatest ever upsets on Tuesday night as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Group D minnows Sheriff Tiraspol. As expected, the hosts dominated possession from the first whistle, prowling on the edge of their opponents' penalty area...but struggling to find that killer past.
PREMIER LEAGUE
wtvbam.com

Soccer-Real Madrid stage late comeback to win at Valencia

VALENCIA (Reuters) -Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema scored within the space of three minutes deep in the second half to propel their side to a 2-1 win at Valencia in LaLiga on Sunday after the visitors were outplayed for most of the game. Valencia went ahead in...
SOCCER
90min.com

AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Player ratings as Atleti win it at the death

Milan's first Champions League home game since 2014 ended with a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to La Liga champions Atletico Madrid after playing most of the game with 10 men. Portugal forward Rafael Leao grabbed the game's opening goal, but teammate Franck Kessie was sent off soon after for two soft bookable offences. Antoine Griezmann grabbed an equaliser with minutes remaining, before Luis Saurez's stoppage time penalty earned Atleti all three points.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

590K+
Followers
322K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy