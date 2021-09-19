Borrello Concerned Over Congressional District Redrawing Process

Cattaraugus County had 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the county's total case number to 6,833 since the beginning of the pandemic. Statistics from the Cattaraugus County Health Department indicate that the new cases include 20 in the southeast part of the county, 12 in the southwest part of the county, 11 in the northwest part of the county, and eight in the northeast part of the county. Two of the new cases are health care workers. The county's number of hospitalizations (24) remains unchanged, active cases (211) and people in quarantine (723) increased from Wednesday, and the seven-day average infection rate went down by six-tenths of a percent and is now 4.9%. Along with the county's 211 active cases, 6,504 have recovered and 118 have died.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO