Borrello Concerned Over Congressional District Redrawing Process
New York's Independent Redistricting Commission appears to be at an impasse on the redrawing of its congressional districts. This week, the IRC released two proposed maps -- one by Democrats and one by Republicans. This development is concerning to one area state lawmaker. State Senator George Borrello says it suggests the possibility that the State Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats, will end up controlling the redrawing process...chautauquatoday.com
Comments / 0