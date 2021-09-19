CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Borrello Concerned Over Congressional District Redrawing Process

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York's Independent Redistricting Commission appears to be at an impasse on the redrawing of its congressional districts. This week, the IRC released two proposed maps -- one by Democrats and one by Republicans. This development is concerning to one area state lawmaker. State Senator George Borrello says it suggests the possibility that the State Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats, will end up controlling the redrawing process...

Citizen Online

How CNY congressional districts would change in proposed NY maps

If Democrats get their way, there will be a much friendlier congressional district for them in central New York. The 10-member New York Independent Redistricting Commission could not reach a consensus on one set of proposed maps, so it released competing proposals — one uses names, while the other uses letters. Those identifiers seek to conceal what's obvious: The partisan divide in redrawing congressional district lines.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Utica and Ithaca could be added to Syracuse's Congressional district in new proposal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New Yorkers are getting their first look at new congressional lines that could impact voters for years to come. On Wednesday, the Independent Redistricting Commission released new proposed maps for congressional seats and state legislative districts. One proposal would add Utica and Ithaca to Syracuse's Congressional district.
SYRACUSE, NY
Fairfax Times

Incumbent offers to redraw his own district lines in redistricting meeting

A Fairfax County senator offered a redrawing of his own district fearing that a consultant-drawn map would push him out of his own district. When voters approved the establishment of the Virginia Redistricting Commission last year many saw this as a win in keeping incumbent politicians from redrawing their own districts in order to hold onto office. Senator George Barker (D-Fairfax) decided to offer an alternative redrawing for his district for fear of being pushed out and into contention with another, more established democratic senator.
FAIRFAX, VA
State
New York State
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s top prosecutor sues to block subpoenas issued as part of Senate GOP election investigation

In an 85-page suit, Attorney General Josh Shapiro argues that the subpoenas issued as part of the election investigation threaten Pennsylvanians’ rights to “free and fair elections and to the protection of their personal information.” The post Pa.’s top prosecutor sues to block subpoenas issued as part of Senate GOP election investigation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
George Borrello
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello responds to Howard Zucker's resignation

An area state legislator has responded to Governor Kathy Hochul's announcement that State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker is resigning for the post. State Senator George Borrello says today's news is welcome, although "sorely overdue." Hochul says Dr. Zucker will stay on until a new health commissioner is named. Here's...
POLITICS
foxbangor.com

Panel continues talks on state’s congressional districts

AUGUSTA — The state legislature’s Apportionment Commission held another public hearing Thursday to discuss the possibility of restructuring the state’s congressional districts. A number of citizens weighed in on the possible redistricting, citing not enough time to receive feedback from locals in the communities affected. They also said the data...
Michigan Advance

Advocates press for action in Congress on voting rights, despite grim outlook

WASHINGTON — Activists are ramping up the pressure on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to move on his chamber’s version of a voting rights bill, even though there’s no sign there will be enough Republican support to advance it. Alternatively, they’re pressing for an end to the filibuster, though there’s no indication there would be […] The post Advocates press for action in Congress on voting rights, despite grim outlook appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCTV

Florida lawmakers redraw district maps

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida lawmakers haves begun the once-a-decade process of redrawing their own district boundaries, as well as those of Congress. Two million more residents got the state an additional congressional district that will likely be in Central Florida. From 2010 to 2020, 13 Florida counties grew more...
FLORIDA STATE
chautauquatoday.com

51 New COVID-19 Cases in Cattaraugus County on Thursday

Cattaraugus County had 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the county's total case number to 6,833 since the beginning of the pandemic. Statistics from the Cattaraugus County Health Department indicate that the new cases include 20 in the southeast part of the county, 12 in the southwest part of the county, 11 in the northwest part of the county, and eight in the northeast part of the county. Two of the new cases are health care workers. The county's number of hospitalizations (24) remains unchanged, active cases (211) and people in quarantine (723) increased from Wednesday, and the seven-day average infection rate went down by six-tenths of a percent and is now 4.9%. Along with the county's 211 active cases, 6,504 have recovered and 118 have died.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Bangor Daily News

Concerns from Hancock County await bipartisan group redrawing Maine House districts

Good morning from Augusta. The Daily Brief will take a break tomorrow and Monday and will return Tuesday of next week. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I grew up in an age when civic duty was an important part of your community,” said outgoing Old Town councilor Shirley Brissette, whose spot could be left vacant because no one filed to run to replace her. “That was just part of our schooling.” Here’s your soundtrack.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fort Worth City Council members prepare to redraw their own election districts

FORT WORTH, Texas — In April, the Fort Worth City Council rejected calls to establish an independent redistricting commission following the release of the 2020 Census in September. Instead, the council decided that its own members will choose the new map, which will include two new council districts. The discussion...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Sues To Block GOP Election Subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general sued Thursday to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, spurred on by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory. The lawsuit from state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is the second thus far targeting a subpoena approved last week by the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee. Both were filed in the state’s Commonwealth Court. Shapiro’s office broadly asked the court to block the subpoena because, it said, it serves no legitimate legislative purpose and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chautauquatoday.com

Wendel responds to criticism of ARPA funding plan

Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel today responded to criticism of a plan approved by county lawmakers that utilizes $24.6 million of American Rescue Plan funding for 43 projects. In his response, Wendel said, "The critiques inaccurately claim that the county ignored the cities of Dunkirk and Jamestown during the ARPA funding discussions and in the proposed projects."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Wrcbtv.com

Kemp: Session to redraw Georgia districts to start on Nov. 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is calling Georgia lawmakers back to the Capitol on Nov. 3 to redraw congressional and legislative districts, he announced Thursday. Legislators are already busy drawing new lines, with majority Republicans looking to increase the number of congressional seats that their party holds, while preserving control of the state House and Senate.
GEORGIA STATE

