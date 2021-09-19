Hunter humbled once again

As one of the most popular birds in America, it's easy to see why birdwatchers love their brilliant red plumage. Attracting birds with flowing fountains and homemade suet cakes are easy ways to invite feathered species of all kinds to your homestead. And this is true for attracting one of North America's most recognized birds: the Northern cardinal. It's should come as no surprise that the cardinal is the official state bird of seven eastern states; after all, cardinals are commonly seen in diverse landscapes across the eastern half of the United States, from Maine to southern Florida to Texas as well as parts of Mexico. The red cardinals, known for their brilliant plumage, are males who use their colorful status to attract their female counterparts who are brown. Both male and female cardinals have a striking diamond-like peak on their face and each can carry a joyful tune, one of the primary reasons why birdwatchers want them close to home.

