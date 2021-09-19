CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter humbled once again

Wellsville Daily Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that every year during deer season the wind gets knocked out of my sails, and it doesn’t go away. Sure, there's venison in the freezer after successful hunts, fun times at the deer camp, and the transcendent moments in the outdoors. But a late fall breeze moves the...

www.wellsvilledaily.com

carolinasportsman.com

Deer hunter dies while prepping for hunting season

An accidental fall appears to be the cause of death for a Taylors, S.C. deer hunter. Robert Morgan, 70-years-old, was found by a member of his hunt club on the hunting property off Hwy. 72 in Abbeville County. The accident happened Saturday, Sept. 4. The person who found his body...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
Outdoor Life

No, Hunting Whitetails from the Ground (Without a Blind) Is Not a Lost Art

Shoulder to shoulder with my dad and brothers, I nestled into the hollow we had created at the base of a big tree. Paper-thin beech leaves rattled above us. That was how I shot my first deer, and many more after that. Although I did hunt from a treestand man times as an adult, I have since returned to my roots. I deer hunt from the ground; no blind or stand needed.
HOBBIES
bowhunter.com

A Deer Slam in One Year? Yes!

With help from good friends, it's possible to achieve any bowhunting goal you might have — including a deer slam in a single year!. Most people spend mid-December huddled in front of the fireplace, making plans for the holidays. I am usually one of those people. That’s what made this past winter strange for me, because instead of being bundled up at home, I was sweating in a ground blind with the desert sun beating in through the small window of the blind. The reason: desert mule deer.
ANIMALS
gon.com

One Hunter, Two P&Y Bucks In Two Days

Most sportsmen wait months for hunting season to open, anticipating many days afield in pursuit of their passion. For one Georgia man, his buck hunting ended on opening weekend. On consecutive days, Jake Wesley, an air traffic controller from Locust Grove, arrowed his allotted two-buck season limit while hunting in...
HOBBIES
Bangor Daily News

A longtime hunter captured these northern Maine bears on video

Mike Parquette has always enjoyed spending lots of time outdoors. For nearly 40 years, the Augusta native pursued one of his passions, baseball, during the spring and early summer. He worked as an umpire at the high school, college and professional levels. Parquette’s outstanding efforts as an umpire across Maine,...
MAINE STATE
chronicle-express.com

Deer hunter Virginia Dunning bags another at age 94

TORREY – Daryl and Betty Daggett took Betty’s mom, 94-year-old Virginia Dunning, hunting Sept. 13 in their hopyard for the new, brief, antlerless season Sept. 11-19, and with the help of a human tripod, and Virgina shot a doe!. Betty says Virginia has been hunting deer for about 55 years...
PETS
carolinasportsman.com

Chesterfield hunter downs huge 10-point buck

Garrett Webster of Chesterfield, S.C. killed a 10-point trophy buck in his home county on Sept. 1, 2021. An evening of patience paid off for the hunter. The buck was in full velvet and had an impressive rack that’s been unofficially scored in the 140s. He’d never seen the deer before, not in the flesh are through trail cam photos.
CHESTERFIELD, SC
Orange Leader

The Postscript: Riding together once again

My husband, Peter, and I are at my parents’ cabin in the woods. The weather was perfect for a bike ride so we took a long one. We had not all been riding together in almost two years and I am not an experienced rider. So, in order to prevent my butt from getting sore, I have a big, soft seat on my bicycle. My mother, an avid cyclist, does not approve.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
outdoorchannelplus.com

South Dakota Hunter Bags 209-inch Whitetail with a Bow After 12 Days of Hunting | Breaking News Buck

Mike Beadle dedicated himself to one deer, and it paid off. Back in May, Mike Beadle, his son, Logan, and a friend headed to the property Mike hunts to hang some trail cameras. Normally, the South Dakota hunter doesn’t hang his cameras that early. However, Mike’s love for all-things hunting pushed him to get out and do some pre-season work earlier than usual.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Arkansas Hunter Saves Buck That Gored Its Own Hind Leg

Sean Redd was watching a group of deer feeding nearby on his 40-acre property outside the town of Drasco, in north-central Arkansas, on Sept. 8 when he noticed something strange. Normally, the 40-year-old outdoorsman settles onto his porch to watch wildlife milling around a game feeder. But early in the evening last week, just after returning home from work at Cowboy Chevrolet in Heber Springs, Redd noticed the whitetails under the feeder start and run off.
ARKANSAS STATE
Petoskey News-Review

Northland Sportsmen's Club again offers hunter education course

GAYLORD — An individual born on or after Jan. 1, 1960, is required to successfully complete an approved hunter education course before they can purchase a hunting license in Michigan. The Northland Sportsmen's Club in Gaylord is offering such a class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25...
GAYLORD, MI
fox8live.com

Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – An angler in Massachusetts was shocked after he hauled in a freaky-looking fish. With a mouth full of fangs, beady black eyes, and a body covered in slippery slime, this was quite the haul for Mike Powell. “I didn’t know how to fight it, because this...
HOBBIES
marthastewart.com

How to Attract Cardinals to Your Yard

As one of the most popular birds in America, it's easy to see why birdwatchers love their brilliant red plumage. Attracting birds with flowing fountains and homemade suet cakes are easy ways to invite feathered species of all kinds to your homestead. And this is true for attracting one of North America's most recognized birds: the Northern cardinal. It's should come as no surprise that the cardinal is the official state bird of seven eastern states; after all, cardinals are commonly seen in diverse landscapes across the eastern half of the United States, from Maine to southern Florida to Texas as well as parts of Mexico. The red cardinals, known for their brilliant plumage, are males who use their colorful status to attract their female counterparts who are brown. Both male and female cardinals have a striking diamond-like peak on their face and each can carry a joyful tune, one of the primary reasons why birdwatchers want them close to home.
ANIMALS
Times-Argus

UVMExt: Hosta, not just another pretty plant

Do you grow hostas? Even if you don't know them by name, you'll likely recognize their neat, rounded form in the garden. Hardy in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 3-8, they're popular as a reliable, easy maintenance choice. Low light? No problem. Hostas grow and flower happily in...
GARDENING
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Angler fishing for carp lands pending world-record catfish

A Connecticut angler has shattered the state record for white catfish and Ben Tomkunas’ catch also is a pending world record. “This was a tough one to verify as Channel Cats and White Cats, especially when so large, look very similar,” Connecticut Fish and Wildlife stated last week on Facebook. “With multiple sets of expert eyes, we confirm the new state record.”
HOBBIES

