DEC Proposes Regulation Allowing Counties to Opt Out of Holiday Deer Hunt

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York State DEC this week announced a proposed regulation that would allow counties to opt out of the recently established end-of-year deer hunt that is slated to occur annually between December 26th and January 1st. The "holiday hunt" is an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader deer season in New York's Southern Zone. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says the proposed regulation addresses concerns by some local leaders about a holiday hunt interfering with snowmobiling opportunities in their communities. Seggos is encouraging all interested stakeholders to share comments on the proposed regulation before the deadline on November 14th.

