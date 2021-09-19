CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clymer, NY

Road Closure Announced in Towns of Clymer and Harmony

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities has announced a road closing in the south county. Townline Road (County Route 23) in the towns of Clymer and Harmony between Allen Road and Brownell Road will be closed to all traffic, effective Tuesday, for replacement of culverts. A detour will be posted. This closure shall remain in effect until the culvert replacements are complete and the barricades and signs are removed.

