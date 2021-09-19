Longtime JCC Employee Retiring After 40-Year Career

A longtime employee of Jamestown Community College will be retiring at the end of this month after a 40-year career there. Nelson Garifi graduated from JCC in 1977 and returned to the college as an employee in 1981. Garifi's career began in community relations, evolved into oversight of marketing and recruitment, and has culminated with the position of Executive Director of Academic Innovation, which he has held for the last seven years. JCC President Daniel DeMarte says, "Nelson epitomizes what I often say about the employees at JCC -- that they care about our students and they care about helping them on that journey from where they are to where they want to be. A person who spends their entire career, 40 years, at one place and performs at such a high level as someone like Nelson does -- we're going to feel the impact of that when he's gone." Garifi says one of the things he loves about JCC is that it has given him the opportunity to grow as the college has grown.