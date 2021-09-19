CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour MP ‘appalled’ that Rosie Duffield feels unable to attend conference

By Andrew Sparrow Political correspondent
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Pat McFadden, a shadow Treasury minister, says the Labour party must find ways of allowing people to debate difficult issues without resorting to abuse'.

A senior Labour MP said he was “appalled” to discover his colleague Rosie Duffield felt unable to attend the party’s annual conference after she was made to feel unwelcome because of her views on trans women.

Duffield, who received threats and was branded transphobic after liking a tweet saying women were people with a cervix, has confirmed she won’t be attending the conference because of the controversy generated by her remarks.

Pat McFadden, a shadow Treasury minister, told Sky News on Sunday he was appalled that Duffield did not feel able to attend the conference and said the party had to find a way of allowing people to debate difficult issues without resorting to abuse.

Duffield, MP for Canterbury, has a record of expressing gender critical views. She used an interview with the Sunday Times to say that the row about her stance – which has seen her fiercely criticised by trans activists and abused online – had left her “exhausted” and at times “frightened”.

But she said she “mainly took the decision [not to attend conference] not because I really thought I was going to be attacked, but because I did not want to be the centre of attention”.

Sadiq Khan, the Labour mayor of London, said he thought somebody who professed the same stance as Duffield would be welcome at the Labour conference.

In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr, he added: “It’s unacceptable that anybody feels unsafe going to Labour party conference, whether it’s Rosie Duffield, whether it’s journalists or anybody else. We must be able to have this conversation in a civilised way.”

Khan, who like McFadden did not endorse Duffield’s views on trans women, went on: “One out of four trans teenagers tries to kill themselves. These are one of the most vulnerable members of our society and it’s really important we have this debate in a cool, calm, respectful way.”

In a separate interview Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, defended the party’s decision to ban a member from standing as a parliamentary candidate for saying women had to be female.

While refusing to comment on the particular case, Davey said: “The issue that we have been really clear [on] is that a trans woman is a woman and a trans man is a man. That is the issue that we’re fighting on. We believe that trans rights are human rights.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Rosie Duffield’s views on transgender people should have no place in the Labour Party

Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, has pulled out of the party’s annual conference, saying that she doesn’t want to be “the centre of attention” due to her views on transgender people.Much is already being made of Duffield feeling potentially too “unsafe” to attend the Labour conference. It is, of course, never acceptable to threaten someone (online or off) – it’s also completely unacceptable to trumpet prejudiced misinformation, as Duffield has been accused of doing.Duffield is reportedly still under investigation by the Labour Party for alleged anti-trans activity on social media, and in July, LGBT+ Labour called for Duffield to...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour Party conference: 'Unacceptable that anybody feels unsafe', says Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, says it is unacceptable that anybody feels unsafe attending the Labour Party conference. Mr Khan was speaking after Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield said she would not attend party conference this year, after receiving abuse online from trans' rights activists. The Speaker of the House of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Speaker condemns threats to MPs as Rosie Duffield skips Labour conference in trans rights row

The Speaker of the House of Commons has expressed support for Labour MP Rosie Duffield, who says she won’t attend her party’s conference because of a dispute with LGBT+ members over her stance on transgender rights.The Canterbury MP has decided to stay away from the annual gathering, which takes place in Brighton next week.She says she has been branded “transphobic” for “knowing that only women have a cervix”.“LGBT+ Labour now seem to hate my guts and I feared they’d have a massive go at me at conference,” Ms Duffield told The Sunday Times.“The people who threaten me I don’t...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer must unify Labour conference by welcoming Corbyn back, says John McDonnell

Next week’s Labour conference could be Sir Keir Starmer’s last chance to unify his party and set out a compelling vision for the country if he is to avoid a repeat of the 2019 ballot-box defeat in a general election that could be less than a year away, leading left winger John McDonnell has warned.Sir Keir should break through activist “frustration” with his leadership by restoring the whip to predecessor Jeremy Corbyn and setting out a radical platform of policies on issues like ending child poverty, scrapping university tuition fees and delivering a “green new deal” on the climate emergency...
POLITICS
