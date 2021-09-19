Hear from Kasey Dunn, Mike Gundy, Jim Knowles After OSU’s Win Over Boise State
OSU’s coordinators and its head coach spoke at length late Saturday night from Boise, Idaho, following the Cowboys’ 21-20 road win over the Broncos. Marshall Scott was there to take in all the sights and sounds and he captured videos of their postgame press conferences below. Malcolm Rodriguez, Cale Cabbiness, Jayden Jernigan, Hunter Woodard and Jason Taylor II also made the podium and spoke with the press after the win.pistolsfiringblog.com
Comments / 0