Here’s how to boot Microsoft’s own Linux distribution: CBL-Mariner

By Skanda Hazarika
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a few years since Microsoft unveiled the second version of its Windows Subsystem for Linux (AKA WSL 2), and the runtime is now mature enough to run Linux applications with GUIs. The next step on the journey is none other than the Windows Subsystem for Android, which will let you run Android apps under Windows 11. Microsoft’s love for Linux doesn’t just end here, as the company has also been maintaining a full-fledged Linux distribution for a while. Known as CBL-Mariner (where CBL stands for Common Base Linux), the distribution has been created by Microsoft’s Linux System Group — the same team that created the Linux kernel used for WSL 2.

