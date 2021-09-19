CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK trade deal with Australia to have clause on environment

sacramentosun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], September 19 (ANI/Sputnik): United Kingdom's top climate official, COP26 President Alok Sharma, said on Sunday that the bilateral trade agreement with Australia will have a "substantive clause" on both countries' international climate commitments. "When it comes to Australia, there is absolutely going to be a substantive clause in...

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

UK's Johnson concedes US trade deal not in the offing

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded Wednesday that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. was not imminent as he voiced confidence that the decades-long U.S. ban on imports of British lamb would be lifted. A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade deal...
WORLD
Metro International

UK eyes small steps with U.S. on trade as big deal prospects fade

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain wants to make incremental steps on trade with the United States and still believes a bigger free trade deal can be done, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, despite little public encouragement from U.S. President Joe Biden. Johnson’s government once touted a trade deal with the...
ECONOMY
BBC

Boris Johnson on UK-US trade deal and exporting British goods

The Biden administration is not doing free trade deals around the world “right now”, the UK prime minister has said in Washington. But Boris Johnson said he had “absolutely every confidence” that a “great deal is to be done”. Before any deal, Mr Johnson said the UK was “taking practical...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Alok Sharma
BBC

Joe Biden plays down chances of UK-US trade deal

Joe Biden has played down the chances of brokering a post-Brexit free trade deal with the UK, as he held talks with Boris Johnson at the White House. Downing Street said its priority was still getting a deal with the US alone. But the BBC understands that UK ministers are...
POLITICS
bigrapidsnews.com

France, Australia agree submarine row won't stop trade deal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — French and Australian officials said Monday that France’s anger over a canceled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal. France withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after U.S. President Joe Biden revealed last week a new tripartite...
INDIA
The Guardian

France tries to delay EU-Australia trade deal amid Aukus fallout

France is seeking to enlist European Union support to delay a planned EU-Australia trade deal, as part of a plan to punish Australia for what it regards as serial deceit and subterfuge by Canberra before it cancelled the contract for 12 attack-class French submarines. The A$90bn (£48bn) submarine contract was...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Trade#Trade Agreement#Ani Sputnik#The Paris Agreement#Sky News#Greenpeace#British#Scotch#Australian
The Independent

Trade deal with UK is not a priority for Biden, Boris Johnson accepts

Boris Johnson has accepted that the UK will not get a quick trade deal with the US, in an embarrassing admission as he prepares for his first White House meeting with president Joe Biden.Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s encounter, the prime minister made clear that he recognised a free trade agreement (FTA) with Britain was not a priority for Mr Biden, who he said had “a lot of fish to fry”.A swift transatlantic FTA was repeatedly trumpeted by Leave campaigners, including Mr Johnson, as the biggest prize from Brexit, and the prime minister made clear on his arrival in Downing Street...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia expresses concern over AUKUS deal involving Australia, UK and US

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 18): Malaysia has expressed its concern that the security partnership involving Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, known as AUKUS, could potentially spark a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific region. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement today, said this stand was conveyed...
CHINA
AFP

With Australia-UK deal, Biden again shows China is paramount priority

Forging a new three-way alliance with Britain and Australia to the anger of the French, US President Joe Biden has again made brutally clear -- his top international priority, overriding all else, will be facing China. Under the alliance christened with the acronym AUKUS, Australia will be the only country other than Britain to have access to US technology to build nuclear-powered submarines -- which could deploy in contested waters where Beijing is assertively exerting its claims. The announcement infuriated China but also France, which lost a contract to build conventional submarines for Australia that was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) at the time of signing. The French, like many Europeans, had celebrated when Biden defeated the avowedly unilateralist Donald Trump and declared that the United States would prioritize working with allies.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
primenewsghana.com

Aukus: US and UK face global backlash over Australia defence deal

The US and UK are facing growing international criticism over a new security pact signed with Australia. The deal - seen as an effort to counter China - will see the US and UK give Australia the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines. But the move angered France, which said it...
POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Biden’s deal with UK, Australia angers France, EU

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. They’re feeling left out and seeing it as a return to the Trump era. The security initiative, unveiled this week, appears to have brought...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Why have the UK, US and Australia struck a defence pact?

The partnership will see the three nations work together on building a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Canberra. The leaders of the UK, US and Australia picked a moment when all of their time zones matched up to jointly announce a new defence partnership. Here is a look at what...
MILITARY
Reuters

Australia's new US-UK security pact risks China trade

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s new security pact with the United States and the UK, seen as a move to contain China, may worsen strained ties with its biggest export customer, but China’s insatiable appetite for resources may limit its punitive responses, say analysts. The security pact with the Western powers,...
CHINA
AFP

Chinese jets fly near Taiwan as Beijing opposes island's trade deal bid

China voiced opposition on Thursday to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes including two nuclear-capable bombers into the self-ruled island's air defence zone, the biggest incursion in weeks, Taiwanese officials said. On the same day, Taiwanese officials said 24 Chinese planes -- including 18 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers -- crossed into the island's air defence identification zone.
POLITICS
The Independent

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy