Miami Dolphins Host AFC East Division Foe Buffalo Bills in Home Opener

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills. This is a big game for a lot of reasons. I know it’s the second game of the season, but if the Dolphins are going to contend for the AFC East title, they have to beat the Bills. The Bills won 5 straight over the Dolphins and 7 of the last eight games. The Bills have their number, and the Bills are the defending AFC East and are the favorites as they should be and, in some people’s, eyes are contenders to win the Super Bowl this year. The Dolphins were one win away from making the playoffs last year but got embarrassed in the season finale against the Bills 56-26. It was a tough loss, and it showed how much better the Bills were over the Dolphins, so the Bills don’t have to prove anything in this game.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO