Miami Dolphins Host AFC East Division Foe Buffalo Bills in Home Opener

 4 days ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA (Miami Dolphins) – Another week, another challenge. The Dolphins scored the lone divisional victory on the road in the league in Week 1 and a win Sunday would give Miami a 2-0 start to the season within the treacherous AFC East. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on...

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
Week 1 AFC East Recap: Miami wins the ‘Bama battle, Bills get off to slow start

Week 1 has come and gone, and the Miami Dolphins are kings of the AFC East... for now. With Miami’s Week 1 win over the division rival New England Patriots in Foxborough, the Dolphins are the lone team sitting at 1-0 in the division. The aforementioned Patriots fell just short in a 17-16 loss to the ‘Phins, the Buffalo Bills lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers amidst a shockingly poor showing from Josh Allen’s offense, and the New York Jets, well... they were the New York Jets.
Dolphins Need To Beat the Bills To Show They Are Contenders In The AFC East

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills. This is a big game for a lot of reasons. I know it’s the second game of the season, but if the Dolphins are going to contend for the AFC East title, they have to beat the Bills. The Bills won 5 straight over the Dolphins and 7 of the last eight games. The Bills have their number, and the Bills are the defending AFC East and are the favorites as they should be and, in some people’s, eyes are contenders to win the Super Bowl this year. The Dolphins were one win away from making the playoffs last year but got embarrassed in the season finale against the Bills 56-26. It was a tough loss, and it showed how much better the Bills were over the Dolphins, so the Bills don’t have to prove anything in this game.
Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Buffalo vs. Miami on September 19, 2021, presented by Smirnoff. Buffalo Bills (0-1): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. Miami Dolphins (1-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. When: Sunday, September 19 - 1:00pm EDT. Where: Hard Rock...
First Place AFC East Miami Dolphins Heat Up Rivalry Against Bills On Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It has been a while. The last time the Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills In South Florida was 2018. There are 3 starters left from that Miami team, Xavian Howard, Devante Parker and Jesse Davis. And the last time these 2 teams played, Buffalo scored 56 points and won by 30.
Game Preview: Raiders return home undefeated to host Miami Dolphins

The 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week to face the Miami Dolphins (1-1). "They've got a new offensive coordinator. They've got some changes on their offensive line as well. They've added a dynamic, young skill player in the draft. We always have a lot of respect for their tight end and certainly DeVante Parker. So, they got an arsenal of weapons," Head Coach Jon Gruden said Monday.
Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to to pull off an upset Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3: Sack Raiders QB Derek Carr at least three times Carr has begun the 2021 season as one of the NFL’s hottest quarterbacks. He leads the NFL with 817 passing yards, which he’s gained by completing 66.7 percent of his passes. He’s thrown four touchdowns and one interception, and comes ...
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
