Some beta players are reporting a Call of Duty: Vanguard ‘permanently banned’ message in the latest CoD game, despite never having played Vanguard before. It seems that a Call of Duty: Vanguard beta ban will apply to the main game, so these players are undoubtedly concerned why they have been banned and cannot play the new Call of Duty — and it looks like it has to do with them being issued a Warzone ban.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO