Astronomy

North Coast Night Lights:The One that Got Away

North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week ago, I read about a giant fireball visible up and down the West Coast — from the Bay Area north to Washington — as it streaked across the sky. My photo heart ached to have missed that one; I was probably watching Ted Lasso instead… or sitting alone with my thoughts. A month ago, as Earth passed through the tail of a comet, my mother passed away and, well, things haven’t been the same since. I hadn’t really wanted to go out.

www.northcoastjournal.com

