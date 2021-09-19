CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Takeaways From the Florida Gators Narrow Loss to No. 1 Alabama

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMC36_0c0tSXWe00

Photo credit: Alex Shepherd, AllGators.com

The No. 11 Florida Gators were two points away from upsetting the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday.

Call that a moral victory all you want, and if you don't feel the need to give UF props for its performance against Alabama, that's fine. But after a disappointing first quarter, the Gators were able to hang in with the Crimson Tide until the very end and made the two-touchdown spread look foolish.

The Gators can pull plenty of positives from this game and build upon them moving forward throughout the 2021 season, including the ones below in AllGators' takeaways from the game.

Emory Jones displayed growth, responded well after throwing an interception

It wasn't a perfect outing from Emory Jones, but the Gators' starting quarterback undoubtedly played a cleaner game against Alabama than he did against USF and FAU. Both Jones and head coach Dan Mullen said after the game that Jones was more comfortable than he was in the first two games of the season.

The most noticeable improvement from Jones was his response to mistakes, and, to be fair, he made very few mistakes on Saturday. But unlike the previous two games, Jones was not rattled by throwing an interception and instead went 14-of-21 passing for 150 yards after tossing a pick in the first quarter, which sailed over receiver Xzavier Henderson's head as Jones was hit as he threw.

In addition, Jones rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts. He helped lead Florida on three second-half scoring drives of 75+ yards (five in total, four after the INT), including one 99-yard drive, to get back in the game.

After seeing Jones' confidence plummet in the first two weeks of the season - it was noticeable in his response to turnovers and mistakes - he can build upon his performance against Alabama in more ways than one. Jones made better decisions with the ball in week three and treated the game one play at a time, not allowing mishaps to mess with his psyche. As an inexperienced starting quarterback, Florida needed to see growth from Jones in these areas, and it did.

Anthony Richardson's performance over the first two weeks of the season, paired with Jones' mishaps, led to an outpour of calls for a change at quarterback. Provided the way Jones played against the No. 1 team in the nation, those calls can stop for now.

The crowd played a massive part in Alabama losing momentum

90,887 people packed into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday to see the Gators and Crimson Tide face-off, the fifth-largest crowd for a Florida home game in history.

The energy inside the stadium absolutely played a part in what happened on the field, even though it did not contribute to a victory for Florida.

Four of Alabama's 11 penalties on the night came in the first quarter - a delay of game, a false start, and two offsides calls - and each penalty was the result of piercing screams, cheering and clapping from the stands. The Crimson Tide committed another two false starts in the third quarter.

It was unlike anything I had ever seen and was easily the loudest game I've ever been to. And I covered the Auburn game in 2019.

Florida's defense played a good game, but missed tackles continue to plague the unit

Alabama got off to a fast start with three first quarter touchdowns, but from that point on, Florida's defense was able to keep the Crimson Tide's offense under control. Alabama would only score ten points across the rest of the game and punted on four of their final six drives (not including the one-play stint that led the game into halftime). Three of the four punting drives were three-and-outs.

Bryce Young put up an impressive stat line with 233 passing yards and three touchdowns, but 138 of those yards came in the first quarter. Young only threw two passes of 15+ yards in the rest of the game after posting four in the first quarter, as the Gators' secondary did a good job preventing shots down the field. Young's throws mainly consisted of swings, screens and short checks after the strong start.

Alabama also averaged 3.4 yards per carry across 27 attempts. Aside from Brian Robinson's third-quarter touchdown, Florida was able to keep the Crimson Tide's typically dominant rushing attack in check.

UF's biggest issue defensively, though, was missing tackles - a repetitive theme through Todd Grantham's tenure as the Gators' defensive coordinator. According to Pro Football Focus, UF missed 14 tackles on the day - and to be honest, that number seems low. You'd need more than one hand to count the number of plays that two or more Gators missed a tackle.

Florida missed 15 tackles over the first two weeks of the season, per PFF, meaning that if the tally is correct from the Alabama game then the Gators nearly matched their season total against the Crimson Tide. That's simply unacceptable, especially as several tackles were missed on scoring plays.

Who is Florida's best running back? It's hard to tell

UF has a legitimate three-headed monster at the running back position. Malik Davis is averaging 7.2 yards per carry this season and averaged 9.6 across ten carries versus Alabama; Dameon Pierce scored two touchdowns on Saturday and is up to five through three games; Nay'Quan Wright averaged 9.5 yards per touch against the Crimson Tide with seven rushes for 58 yards and a clutch, third-down reception for 18 yards to get UF off of the one-yard line on its 99-yard scoring drive.

Each of these running backs are unique. Davis is an elusive, one-cut-and-go runner and the best pass-catcher/route-runner of the three, Pierce is a bruiser who can be trusted to score in goal-line situations, and Wright is seemingly guaranteed to make a defender miss on any given play with a combination of power, elusiveness, and his low center of gravity.

When he's been pressed about the quarterback situation, Mullen has jokingly deferred to asking media to press him about Florida's starting running back. There is no controversy at that position, though: Davis, Pierce, and Wright are starting-caliber backs in the SEC, none of them lose momentum when they rotate in and out of the lineup, and each has proven that they can produce against anyone.

Is Florida better, or is Alabama worse than advertised?

Everyone in the country - or at least almost everyone, as Tim Tebow was one of the few to go against the grain - picked Alabama over Florida this weekend. The point spread was larger than two touchdowns in Alabama's favor before kickoff.

There's a difference between moral victories and finding the positives in a loss. It won't change the result of the game, but Florida not only covered the spread - the Gators had a serious opportunity to win the game - and defeat the nation's No. 1 team - by the end.

Does that mean that this Florida team is better than people realize? It's a young squad that has dealt with inconsistent play at quarterback through three weeks, which hasn't helped the team's perception nationally. And yet, this team was three points away from snapping Alabama's 31-game winning streak against SEC East foes.

Maybe that means Alabama isn't the total powerhouse this year that it usually is. Maybe it was just a really good game between two schools from the top conference in the nation.

Or, maybe Florida is a competitive enough team to hang with college football's best in 2021.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

An Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning. According to reports out of Tuscaloosa, Crimson Tide linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was arrested on DUI charges. Alabama’s Rivals.com site, BamaInsider, reported the news:. Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was involved in a car wreck in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday morning and...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Basketball
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Todd Grantham
Fox Sports Radio

Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
NFL
247Sports

Deion Sanders reveals what it's like to coach both sons at Jackson State

During the 2021 college football season, Deion Sanders’ Jackson State team will have both of his sons on it. Shedeur Sanders will be a true freshman at quarterback while Shilo Sanders transferred this offseason from South Carolina as a safety. In a recent interview on CBS Sports HQ, Sanders was...
FOOTBALL
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Basketball#College Football#American Football#Emory Jones#Usf#Fau#Auburn#Pro Football Focus
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Mental conditioning coach who worked at Alabama dies

A former Alabama staffer credited with helping mold the mental approach of the Crimson Tide football program passed away Wednesday. Trevor Moawad, a mental conditioning consultant who worked with Alabama, Florida State and Georgia among others, was quietly battling cancer for two years. That was according to a statement released by his business, Limitless Minds via Twitter early Thursday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Football Coach Carl Pelini

An arrest warrant was reportedly issued for Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney High School head football coach Carl Pelini on Monday, according to a report by 21 WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio. Pelini is being charged with domestic violence. He is not currently in custody. According to a police report, officers responded...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, per Nick Saban

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, according to coach Nick Saban. That decision was revealed on Monday, roughly 24 hours after the news broke that Robinson had been arrested for a DUI. Here’s what Saban told reporters about the situation during his weekly press conference:. “Q. Robinson is...
NFL
The Spun

Look: West Virginia Has 2-Word Message For Virginia Tech

West Virginia got the last laugh against Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers were in control the majority of the game. But the Hokies had a chance late in the fourth quarter. On fourth and goal with under a minute remaining, the West Virginia defense forced an incomplete pass...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
163
Followers
561
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy