TIFF Review: The Other Tom Offers a Reductive Look at a Complicated Issue

By Jared Mobarak
thefilmstage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom (Israel Rodriguez) is an uncontrollable youth in school and at home. Is it because he has ADHD? Probably. Is it also because he lives in a volatile household with a single mother who has justifiable anger issues augmented by people (Tom’s father Julien doesn’t pay child support) and institutions (government, education, medical) constantly failing them? Definitely. While all these issues are present throughout Rodrigo Plá and Laura Santullo’s (based on her novel) El otro Tom [The Other Tom], however, it’s a single aspect of the first that’s focused upon most: should kids Tom’s age be prescribed medication? It’s a legitimate question with a lot of complexity when you factor in supplemental therapy, coping mechanisms, and environment. I don’t believe the filmmakers ever truly acknowledge that added context.

