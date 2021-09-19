TIFF Review: The Other Tom Offers a Reductive Look at a Complicated Issue

“Let him be normal,” a friend says to Elena (Julia Chavez) in “The Other Tom,” looking over at her nine-year-old son Tom (Israel Rodriguez), a rambunctious kid given to pressing all the buttons upon getting into an elevator and doing the opposite of what his mother tells him. Elena can’t afford to have patience, quite literally as a single mother who works to keep a roof over their head, she only has the time to drop him off at school and see him late at night after clocking out, leaving the suggestion of those ostensibly spending more time with him — the teachers at his school — that Tom might have ADHD and could calm down with some prescription medication to take on considerable weight. However, while her son’s behavior may become more palatable for adults, the ever-increasing medication seems to be taking a toll on him in Rodrigo Plá and Laura Santullo’s compelling drama.

