PFF really, really high on Michigan through three weeks of college football

When it comes to high-end advanced analytics, Michigan football is becoming something of a college football darling. Particularly looking at the way that the Wolverines are playing rather than stacking them up against, say, Alabama, the maize and blue are rolling, showing very little weakness along the way.

Pro Football Focus has certainly noticed. Michigan is grading out among the best in the country, based on what it’s putting out on tape.

Taking a look at PFF’s grades through Week 3, Michigan football is ranked No. 3 in overall grades, behind fellow undefeated teams Boston College and Baylor. The Wolverines have a 94.2 grade, which again, isn’t indicative of how it stacks up against the best of the best (like the Crimson Tide or Georgia) as much as it’s saying that Michigan has been the third-best team in terms of overall execution through three weeks.

Let’s dig a little deeper.

Offense

Michigan has the eighth-best offense with a 85.8 grade, behind Ohio State, Maryland and Ole Miss. In passing, Michigan is 13th (86.7) but is not in the top 50 in pass blocking. For receiving, Michigan is 50th. The Wolverines graded out as the third-best team in running the football (in non-advanced stats, Michigan has the top-rated run game in the country) with a grade of 90.5, behind Auburn and Ole Miss. It is 39th in run blocking (69.4). Michigan is the 39th-best run blocking team and is 52nd in pass blocking.

Individually, Cade McNamara is the 14th-rated passer in the country with an 89.8 grade. Offensively, he’s ranked 23rd amongst quarterbacks with a grade of 86 overall. Blake Corum is the seventh-best rusher in the country with a grade of 89.7. Offensively, overall, he is the third-best running back (90.9). Hassan Haskins is the 31st running back (81.9) and has an offensive grade of 85.7, 16th amongst running backs.

Defense

Similar to offense, Michigan has the eighth-best defense with a 90 grade, a huge jump from last year. Michigan’s run defense is 11th (90.2) and its pass defense is 33rd (83.2). The pass rush is 28th (78.1) and the team is 10th in tackling (78.9).

Aidan Hutchinson has the 13th-best pass rush grade (90.5) amongst EDGE prospects and is 14th overall, among all defensive positions (90.9).

Special teams

Michigan is 44th in special teams with a 75.3 grade from PFF premium stats. Blake Corum is the fourth-best overall returner (90.0) and has an 85.3 kick return grade.