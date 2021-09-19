CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers S Jeremy Chinn Week 2 jersey watch: South Carolina's Sterling Sharpe

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
The Carolina Panthers represent both Carolinas, right? Well, so does Jeremy Chinn.

In his second regular season reveal, and fourth overall this year, the do-it-all safety is doing it for South Carolina as well. Chinn strolled into Bank of America Stadium on Sunday ahead of the Panthers’ matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a Sterling Sharpe Gamecocks jersey.

Sharpe played four years at the University of South Carolina. amassing 2,497 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. The prolific tight end, not only had that No. 2 retired by the program, but was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

He’d also go on to have a career worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, putting together 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns in six electric seasons as a Green Bay Packer. A neck injury, however, would cut Sharpe’s career, and chances at the Hall, short.

Regardless, Sharpe is one of the most dominant pass catchers to ever lace up a pair of cleats and is now laced into Chinn’s year-long display of respect for the Carolinas’ greatest sports legends.

Panthers vs. Saints: Best home photos from the NFC South rivalry

