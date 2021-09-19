Fila and NBA Legend Grant Hill Reveal Refurbished Basketball Courts in Detroit

A pair of basketball courts in Detroit have been given a facelift, thanks to Fila and NBA legend Grant Hill.

The brand and the baller launched a court refurbishment program in 2019, with a goal of supporting local youth, starting with Hillside Park in Durham, NC. For the second location, they looked to Chandler Park in Detroit.

To bring this effort to life, Fila and The Tamia & Grant Hill Foundation partnered with the City of Detroit Parks & Recreation Division and the nonprofit organization Chandler Park Conservancy.

Fila said the courts were completely rebuilt, which included giving them new surfaces, hoops and backboards. Also, the courts were painted red, yellow, teal and black, which serves as a nod to the uniforms that Hill debuted in 1996 during his playing days with the Detroit Pistons. Additionally, the courts feature both Fila and Grant Hill logos, as well as Hill’s jersey number, 33.

“After the toll of the past year and half, it’s a welcome reprieve to offer some positivity and levity for the Chandler Park community,” Hill said in a statement. “At a time when it’s especially important to stay physically active, we wanted to create a safe and enjoyable space, just in time for the back to school season.”

He continued, “I spent much of my professional career in Detroit and have great pride in this city, with lasting memories of my playing days here and the reception I’ve received ever since. I am excited to show my appreciation to the community, while offering these kids an opportunity to get outdoors and help put them on the path to a bright future.”

Hill, who wore Fila for much of his NBA career, signed a lifetime deal with the brand in October 2018.

“Fila was there for my first professional steps on the court,” Hill said at the time in a statement. “We have now come full circle, and I am thrilled to be a part of the family once again. I’m grateful for the brand’s continued loyalty and support as we begin this new chapter together.”